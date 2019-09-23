It looks like French Montana has a new album coming soon. The original Coke Boy took to his IG Monday morning to announce his new album “Montana,” of course named after himself.

He shared the album’s cover art in the process, which finds French sitting amongst some muslim women wearing burqas. He captioned the post with, “You don’t have to change who you are/ You can bring people into your own world.”

Unfortunately he didn’t clarify when the album would be dropping, but he mentioned last month that it could be releasing near his birthday, which is November 9th. He also hinted that Drake, Cardi B, and Post Malone could be featured on it, while Gunna will presumably appear on the previously heard single “Suicide Doors." Check out the artwork (below).

In addition to the IG post, French also shared a 3-minute trailer for the album on Youtube, which features him performing a never-before-heard record reportedly produced by Harry Fraud. You can peep that (below) as well. We’ll keep you posted if any more info on the album is unveiled.