Akon is still out here releasing several albums per year and somehow, he's also finding time to allegedly build his own city. This man is all over the place but, apparently, he still can't tell the difference between real and fake jewelry. French Montana is fresh off the release of his self-titled album Montana, recovering from a terrifying health scare and speaking to DJ Akademiks about his experience in the intensive care unit. During his hourlong chat with the YouTube personality, the rapper told a story about his friend Akon, noting that he once received some fake goods from the multi-millionaire, never hearing back about a replacement.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

We all know that French Montana loves to rock his iced-out chains, bracelets, watches and rings. If it's not bust-down, he has no interest in wearing it. When Akon gifted the recording artist an expensive Hublot timepiece, Montana brought it to his jeweler to get the diamonds switched out, making it a little more driptacular. It turns out he had gotten finessed.

"It wasn't iced out and you know I like shit with diamonds on it so I just took it to my jeweler and was like 'yo, can you switch this for me? Akon gave it to me for my birthday.' He looked at me and was like 'Whatchu mean? Akon did not give you this, my guy.' So I'm like, yo, either my jeweler is playing with me or Akon made a mistake."

He ended up calling Akon to see what happened and the man apparently had no clue it wasn't authentic. French Montana still hasn't heard back about a replacement to this day. Watch the full interview below.