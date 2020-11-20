mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

French Montana Reunites With A$AP Rocky On "Corner"

Mitch Findlay
November 20, 2020 16:23
Corner
French Montana Feat. A$AP Rocky & Zak

Following the release of a stacked new album, French Montana, A$AP Rocky, and Zak connect on "CB5" standout "Corner."


French Montana officially came through to deliver his new album CB5, a nineteen-track project that features guest appearances from Jack Harlow, Max B, Jim Jones, Pop Smoke, Benny The Butcher, Lil Durk, Curren$y, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, A$AP Rocky, and more. While there is plenty to unpack from the Coke Boy rapper's latest, it's hard to resist the mystique of an A$AP Rocky feature, if only because they're a scarcity in this age of oversaturation. As such, consider spending a bit of time with "Corner," the latest collaboration from French, Rocky, and Zak on the chorus.

Off the bat, Zak's hazy vocals set a tone over the atmospheric banger, which feels more restrained than what you might expect from French these days. For the most part, the vibe is steered by a prominent bassline, over which French Montana kicks off some solid opening bars. "Check it, dot him like a leopard, on the corner smell aromas like a shepherd," he raps. "Watching Narcos or them narcos, brain-fried / if I make my bed, I'ma sleep in it -- king size." Rocky slides in to close things out, his presence a welcome addition as he spits a bevy of slick flows -- though let's be honest, we could have used a little more from the elusive emcee. 

Check out the mellow collaboration now, and sound off -- do you plan on spending a little more time with CB5 over the weekend?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Check it, dot 'em like a leopard
On the corner, smell aroma like a shepherd
Watching Narcos or them narcos
Brain fried, if I make my bed, I'ma sleep in it
King size, French tried to franchise
Before the machine, we did it handy

French Montana
