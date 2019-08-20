Not many exes are still invited to family get-togethers, but French Montana and Khloé Kardashian aren't most former lovers. The rapper and reality star were romantically linked back in 2014, and although their relationship didn't make it a year, they made waves in the headlines. Montana attended Kourtney Kardashian's 40th birthday party just months ago, and later, the eldest Kardashian sister also delighted in a Moroccan meal with Montana to celebrate Eid marking the end of Ramadan.

In a recent interview with Haute Living, Montana made it clear that he, Khloé, and her family have never had any animosity. “Me and Khloé are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close,” he says, adding, “I feel like we had a real dope relationship―there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from. The love was real. When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it.”



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

There were some social media dust-ups regarding the rapper's relationship with Khloé after accusations arose that he cheated on fellow rapper Trina with the reality star. However, Montana stated that he was "I was single like a 💵 dollar bill 🙏" before entering into a relationship with Khloé.