French Montana may not be so offbase after all?

When he initially proposed that he would "outshine" Kendrick Lamar at a festival because he "has more hits," the general public was disgusted that he would even think to utter those words. However, after the makeshift battle that happened on Hot 97 this week, French Montana is urging us all to think deeper about it.

With Peter Rosenberg representing Kendrick Lamar and Kast One playing French Montana's hits, the entire crew at Hot 97 attempted to determine who has more bangers, once and for all.



Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Surprisingly enough, the Coke Boys rapper ended up winning with a 6-4 decision and, of course, he caught wind of the victory. Realizing that he may not actually be insane, he took to Twitter to deliver an all-caps message to his critics.

"I GUEST IM NOT CRAZY AFTER ALL," wrote French on social media. "FRENCH MONTANA VS KENDRICK LAMAR HOT 97 TOUGHEST CRITICS SCORE 6-4 FRENCH MONTANA WINS WATCH FOR YOURSELF ! ITS GOOD TO STAND UP FOR YOURSELF TO ALL YOU UNDERDOGS OUT THERE . WE JUST TALKING HITS NOTHING ELSE BY THE WAY."

Of course, French has the hometown advantage as Hot 97 is based out of New York. Without the NY representation, do you think French would have a shot against Kendrick?