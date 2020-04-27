French Montana has found himself engulfed in several feuds over the past week alone. After claiming that he had more hits than Kendrick Lamar, a good chunk of the hip-hop community refuted those claims. But it also opened the door for an apparent beef between French Montana and Young Thug. The two swapped shots at each other over Instagram. Thankfully, things died down between them but it was yesterday morning when French was hit with some criticism from rising Brooklyn star Fivio Foreign who felt that the "Unforgettable" rapper was riding the drill wave.

"French Montana wildin', n***a," he said on IG Live before airing out his issues with French working with Mr. Swipey. "He gon' have Swipey dancin' and spinnin' in every video like if he some type of back-up dancer, n***a. Ain't no back-up dancer for you, n***a. You ain't 'bout to use drill beats and have n***as spinning."

Swipey, of course, use to work closely with Fivio in the past. French had Mr. Swipey launch the #SpinTheBlockChallenge in promotion of his new single, "That's A Fact." However, Fivio elaborated that he was simply using Swipey as a back-up dancer without actually giving him a verse or working with him. French swiftly deaded that with a snippet of his collab with Mr. Swipey. "“YOU WILDIN 🗽YOU TWEEKING “HOTTEST YOUNG ARTIST COMING OUT OF NYC," French captioned the post.

Mr. Swipey also responded to Fivio Foreign suggesting that the "Wetty" rapper abandoned him during his rise to stardom. "WHEN THEY LEAVE YOU

FOR DEAD AND YA DONT DIE," he wrote. "HAANNNN 8FS X COKEBOYS @frenchmontana MADE ME RICH ‼️"

Peep both posts below.