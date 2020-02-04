New couple alert?!

As many relationships in the entertainment industry aren't official until they go "public" on social media sites like Instagram, it wouldn't come as the least bit of a surprise if French Montana's latest IG pic was his way of locking down his love for GRAMMY-winning musician Lizzo.

Writing the words "wifey" — all caps, too! — in a caption attached to a photo of him and the Cuz I Love You songstress (seen above), French is sure to have the rumor mill churning if what we're looking at is more than just a flick amongst friends. Both musicians seem to be single at the moment too, although many have linked Liz with everyone from Dave East to that "new man on the Minnesota Vikings" that she so illusively raps about on her GRAMMY-winning hit single "Truth Hurts." French on the other has been officially linked to a handful of women, including Khloé Kardashian, Trina and Sanaa Lathan. If those three ladies tell you anything, it's that French definitely doesn't have a precise type. Now, he'll just have to fight well-documented Lizzo lover DJ Akademiks for her heart. May the best man win!

Watch Lizzo in her opening performance at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards last week to see why she's the apple of everyone's eye at the moment: