French Montana Links Up With Babyface Ray & Harry Fraud On "Drive By"

French Montana has been known to drop anthems throughout his career. He has a keen ear for production and when given the opportunity to work with Harry Fraud, you know he's going to do so. In fact, French just linked up with Harry Fraud and Babyface Ray on a brand new track called "Drive By" which could prove to be a hit this summer.

The song has grand production all while French's voice soars over the top. From there, Babyface Ray offers up a spirited verse that showcases why fans are resonating so much with his music these days. It's a dope song, and is definitely worth a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Writin' the motive (Motive, I can touch you)

I look up at the ceiling (Ceiling, but I can't hold on)

Knew at young, you a hero (Hero)

From the wrong, you a villain (Villain, let me hear the—)