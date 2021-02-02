New York rapper French Montana has never been a beacon of health but that's all starting to change. The "Unforgettable" hitmaker has clearly been putting in heavy time at the gym, keeping his fans posted on his transformation with photos and videos of his workouts from time to time. On Tuesday, he made sure that nobody was speaking down on his journey, showing off his before and after pictures on Instagram.

"NEVER UNDERESTIMATE YOURSELF don’t let nobody speed up your process," wrote Montana as his caption. "LIFE’S TRAGEDIES TURN TO LIFE’S GOALS! THANK U FOR THE MOTIVATION." The picture on the left shows French taking off his overshirt, sticking out his belly. While he doesn't appear to be too overweight, he definitely looked like he could benefit from some extra time with his trainer. On the right, his hard work pays off in a shirtless picture that shows off his six-pack and his arms, which are beginning to get chiseled.

Some of Montana's critics have accused the rapper of getting plastic surgery, assuming that he's taken a visit to Dr. Miami for some new abs. For the last few months though, he's been clocking in some time at the gym, sharing videos of his progress. While it may be shocking that French has gotten in shape, it looks legit.

He's one of many to have used the pandemic as an excuse to spend more time working out. Action Bronson has been showing off his 100+ pound weight loss, and so has Carnage. Congratulations to French on his new six-pack!