French Montana Hops On Bizzy Crook's "Dios Mio (Remix)"

Miami's Bizzy Crook has been rising the ranks of the rap game over the past decade. The rapper's '84 and No Hard Feelings became early fan favorites and he's kept the momentum up with at least one new project each year since 2018. The rapper's prolific output extended throughout the pandemic with records like "Rich & Damages" and "Dios Mio" that both landed on his latest body of work, From Me, to you.

"Dios Mio" has been an undeniable club smash so who better than French Montana to assist on the remix? Bizzy Crook taps French Montana to breathe new life into the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League-produced record. Arriving just in time for the summer, don't be surprised if you hear this song everywhere over the next few months.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

She ah ah for the shmoney

Calme, she don't want the ones, she want the hunnids

Agua, money filled up to her stomach

We run it, throw the doors up then we punt it