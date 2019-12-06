French Montana Holds It Down On Solo Track "What It Look Like"

French Montana dropped his first studio album in two years since 2017's Jungle Rules on Friday, following an extensive stay in the ICU for increased heart rate, stomach pain, and nausea issues. His hospitalization created a huge scare for fans, but he calmed their nerves when he announced the release date for the album, titled Montana, following his discharge from the hospital, and shared the feature-stacked tracklist the following day. Massive artists like Drake, Cardi B, Chris Brown, A$AP Rocky, and plenty more made contributions to the album; however, one of the only songs on which French stands alone, "What It Look Like," is arguably one of the highlights of the 20-track, two-part album.

The track opens with a soundbite of a host introducing the next act at a show: "Tonight's one of all the cash money, let's give 'em a big round of applause, make 'em dance man." Though the song is lyrically repetitive, as French consistently utters the title phrase "What It Look Like" at the end of practically every line for the duration of the 2:50 song, the production by legendary duo Cool & Dre carries French's bars to new heights, creating a gritty sound that is only enhanced by the accompanying music video. The shots of a scorpion crawling over a Roman statue's face and getting trapped under a glass in a dark sketchy create an interesting juxtaposition, and the video, directed by Kid Art, all-in-all perfectly encapsulates the various elements of the underground New York scene.

Quotable Lyrics

You know I run this city, bad b*tches with me

Pull up with 50 funds, what it look like?

Hit the club up, what it look like?

Hit your block up, what it look like?