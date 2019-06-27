mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

French Montana Gives "Unforgettable" Vibes On Afro B's "Joanna (Drogba)" Remix

Aron A.
June 27, 2019 14:03
Joanna (Drogba) (Remix)
Afro B Feat. French Montana

Afro B and French Montana connect on the remix to "Joanna (Drogba)."


French Montana is no longer known as the Coke Boy from the Bronx -- he's hip-hop's first Global Citizen ambassador. The rapper's recent work has reflected that in a way, especially since a lot of the collaborations have been with international artists. The release of "Unforgettable" and it's success allowed him to venture into genres like dancehall, afrobeat, and more. Now, the rapper's linked up with Afro B for the remix of "Joanna (Drogba)."

Afro B's single "Joanna (Drogba)" already made waves throughout the U.K. and U.S. in 2018 but now, he's given the song a new breath of life with the official remix with French Montana. The South Bronx rapper delivers an energetic performance that adds a new vibe to the single while showcasing his melodies and still dropping a few bars on the way.

Quotable Lyrics
Out in the tropics, the Tropicana
Or on the block, black top, rag top, like I'm Pakistani
See, life is like a sandwich
Either way you turn it, the bread come first
R.I.P the club and then pull up in a hearse

Afro B French Montana remix new single
