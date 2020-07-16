French Montana had a piece of advice for Kanye West about how to make his presidential campaign a success: bring the music into it. The New York rapper recently spoke to Variety about all the success he's enjoyed throughout his career thus far. During the interview, French was asked to share his thoughts on Kanye running for president. Although he didn't have much to say as far as approving or condemning the move, he did offer up his opinion on how Ye should conduct himself as a potential presidential candidate in a way that involves his music.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"He should start by making a single for people to vote," French suggested. "If he molds his music towards voting, we’d have more people voting. That’s the best thing for him to do." While French doesn't specify whether he'll be casting his vote for Ye, the Birthday Party independant candidate has earned himself a ton of celebrity endorsements thus far, with support from (but not limited to) Elon Musk, 2 Chainz, and a torn Chance the Rapper.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images For 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango

While there were reports earlier this week that Kanye had dropped out of the race, there's been newer confirmation that he is still in the running and has filed all the paperwork necessary in order to qualify to be a presidential candidate. This should be interesting, to say the least.

