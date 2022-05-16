It's been a tough week for French Montana. The rapper was just accused of stealing lyrics from Hot Boy member Turk, and now he's lost a pretty pricy lawsuit.

Juan Lomeli, Montana's pool cleaner, was attacked by the artist's German shepherd in 2018, and promptly sued Montana for damages. Lomeli recounted that Zane, French's dog, attacked him while he was working, jumping at him and landing a deep bite on his arm. The result was a painful injury.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeart Media

Lomeli, along with his attorney Brad Wallace, claimed that the injuries from Zane were so bad Lomeli had to miss a good deal of work, which in turn cost him a lot of money.

The California jury seems to have agreed, ruling that Lomeli is owed $129,500 in damages. The large sum comprises $60,000 in non-economic loss (pain and so on), $30,000 for future non-economic loss, and an additional $39,500 in past economic loss.

The big total must have French hoping Kanye West will make good on his promise to make him a billionaire, though this isn't the only support from high places that Montana is receiving. Drake recently took to Instagram to praise French and Kodak Black's "Mopstick" video. Last year, Montana dropped They Got Amnesia, which had features from John Legend, Rick Ross, Pop Smoke, and Doja Cat, to name a few.

With friends like these, the rapper is sure to be able to make ends meet, lawsuit or not.

It should also be noted that all of this doesn't seem to have shaken French Montana's faith in his German shepherd- he still has Zane.

