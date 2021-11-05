mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

French Montana Enlists Fivio Foreign For Drill-Heavy "Panicking"

Erika Marie
November 05, 2021 02:29
The track will be included on Montana's "They Got Amnesia" which arrives next week.


There was a little animosity between these two back in April 2020 but it looks like all of the negativity is a thing of the past. It was back then that Fivio had a bit of an issue with French dipping into the Brooklyn Drill sound without paying respect, but now the pair of rappers are collaborating on "Panicking" with a production pulled from the heart of the genre. 

Next week, the world is set to receive They Got Amnesia,French Montana's fourth studio album. He has been rolling out the record by reminding Hip Hop and Rap fans that he is a force to be reckoned with, and his supporters have gone to battle against online naysayers. French and Fivio's "Panicking" comes with a visual that finds both men enjoying the luxuries of being waited on by half-naked women.

Stream "Panicking" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Shawty on that demon time CashAppin'
I ain't tryna cuff, I'm tryna spell it backwards
Diamonds dancin' like Bobby (Bobby)
All my dawgs is Rowdy

French Montana Fivio Foreign They Got Amnesia
