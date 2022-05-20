French Montana Drops Off "Alcatraz"

French Montana reminded fans of his longevity in rap on his latest album, They Got Amnesia. The November 2021 release produced a handful of hits and he's still pushing new visuals off of the project but it looks like he's coming for summer 2022. This week, the rapper came through with some brand new heat with his new single, "Alcatraz." While French has been pushing the club bangers heavily off of his last album, he brings a Wu-Tang vibe on this one, flexing his lyrical prowess.

The latest from French is also an indication that Mac & Cheese 5 is officially on the way. "Ride big V's like the G house/ Montega in the flash, Mac & Cheese 5," he raps at the end of the song. So, it looks like French got even more heat on the way this summer. Keep your eyes peeled for that and check out his new single, "Alcatraz" below.

Quotable Lyrics

The mayor want to meet them young boys that's wildin'

It ain't drill music, they been catching bodies

Bust 'em down, four o's, no Audi

Ridin' with the mozzy like Yo Gotti

