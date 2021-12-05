French Montana Drops "If I Go Down" Off Soundtrack To "National Champions"

Still fresh off of the release of his latest album, They Got Amnesia, French Montana is back with a new single, "If I Go Down." The track is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film, National Champions.

"If I Go Down," produced by Breyan Isaac, sees French matching the film's themes with bars about the "cost to toss all your morals aside."

The movie stars Stephan James, J.K. Simmons, Uzo Aduba, and more and follows a football player who organizes a strike prior to the biggest game of the season.

French's latest project, They Got Amnesia, dropped back in November and features contributions from Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Fivio Foreign, Ty Dolla $ign, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

National Champions will hit theaters on December 10th.

Check out "If I Go Down" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I go down, don't let me fall for nothin'

Give me all my time, I want it all in hunnids

I made it out, a hundred miles I'm runnin'

So if I go down, don't let me fall

Don't let me fall for nothin'