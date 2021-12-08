mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

French Montana, Doja Cat & Saweetie Link Up For Apocalyptic "Handstand" Video

Taylor McCloud
December 08, 2021 12:57
422 Views
00
0

It's a whole lot of anarchy in the new "Handstand" video.

Back on November 12, a week before French Montana dropped his new album, They Got Amnesia, the "Pop That" rapper took to Instagram with some behind-the-scenes footage of a music video shoot with the one and only, Doja Cat

In the video, Doja tells fans that she pulled up on French on his birthday with a simple messageThey Got Amnesia was not going to release until they finished the "Handstand" music video. 


Fortunately for French Montana fans, the album hit digital streaming platforms on November 19, and today, we were blessed with the music video Doja Cat worked so hard to get done. 

With post-apocalyptic visuals featuring French, Doja and Saweetie spitting their respective hooks and verses, the "Handstand" video is reminiscent of Jay-Z's "Run This Town" video with Kanye West and Rihanna, but much sexier and fast-paced. As a once-flourishing city devolves into anarchy, violence and war give way to a full-on parking lot party and French Montana proves, once again, why all internet trolls claiming he's irrelevant and has no hits are dead wrong.

Check out the "Handstand" video and let us know what you think down in the comments. 

French Montana Doja Cat Saweetie They Got Amnesia music video new music video
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
French Montana, Doja Cat & Saweetie Link Up For Apocalyptic "Handstand" Video
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject