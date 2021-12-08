French Montana, Doja Cat & Saweetie Link Up For Apocalyptic "Handstand" Video

It's a whole lot of anarchy in the new "Handstand" video.

Back on November 12, a week before French Montana dropped his new album, They Got Amnesia, the "Pop That" rapper took to Instagram with some behind-the-scenes footage of a music video shoot with the one and only, Doja Cat.

In the video, Doja tells fans that she pulled up on French on his birthday with a simple message: They Got Amnesia was not going to release until they finished the "Handstand" music video.

Fortunately for French Montana fans, the album hit digital streaming platforms on November 19, and today, we were blessed with the music video Doja Cat worked so hard to get done.

With post-apocalyptic visuals featuring French, Doja and Saweetie spitting their respective hooks and verses, the "Handstand" video is reminiscent of Jay-Z's "Run This Town" video with Kanye West and Rihanna, but much sexier and fast-paced. As a once-flourishing city devolves into anarchy, violence and war give way to a full-on parking lot party and French Montana proves, once again, why all internet trolls claiming he's irrelevant and has no hits are dead wrong.

Check out the "Handstand" video and let us know what you think down in the comments.