A few statements made by Deb Antney earlier this year are back at the forefront now that French Montana has finally addressed them. Ms. Deb is known for helping to craft the careers of some of our favorite hitmakers from Nicki Minaj to Waka Flocka, and during her February appearance on Drink Champs, she told a story of how Guwop finessed French Montana out of $5,000.

“French didn’t really make it that well in Georgia,” she said at the time. “Gucci didn’t like French. Because the first time he went into the studio to do a song with him, he paid Gucci $5,000 to get on a feature. And he was just sitting in the studio and Gucci was gone out the backdoor. Gucci just took the money and left.”



Eugene Gologursky / Stringer / Getty Images

She later stated that in order to make sure that things were good with French, she just paid him his money back and that was that. Recently, French Montana caught up with Miami's 99Jamz radio station and SupaCindy asked him point-blank about Deb's story.

"I never did a verse with Gucci where he took my money and never did the verse," said French. "I think it was like, twelve years ago. He did do the verse... I don't know where people got that story from. Me and Gucci is good. Me and Gucci never had a problem." The rapper added that he doesn't like to reply to stories such as these because often, people attempt to drag him into controversies.

"There's something said about me every day, so, I be trying to stay in a positive way," he concluded. Check out Deb Antney's video, as well as French Montana's response, below.