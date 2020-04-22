Tuesday (April 21) morning was a good time for pot-stirring. French Montana has been making the rounds to promote his new single "That's a Fact," speaking with numerous publications about his boastful single. While chatting with Complex about a myriad of topics, the rapper spoke on attracting a live festival crowd that could surpass that of an artist like Kendrick Lamar who may be beloved but doesn't have as many singles that have charted.



"I mean, honestly, you could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival. I might outshine him... not because I'm a better rapper or whatever it is. It's just that I got more hits," he said. "Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you were to put us on the festival stage I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar."

Fans took the quote and twisted it to sound as if French Montana was making himself better than K-Dot. Soon, people began attacking French, saying that he couldn't measure up. The "No Stylist" rapper returned to Twitter to defend his catalog while praising Kendrick. "IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !!" French tweeted. "I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF. HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE 🌊."

"I love kendrick! that’s not just for kendrick that’s to anybody they put in front of me, and ask me that same question Dash symbol what u want me to say lol ? It should be your attitude too," he added. "If u think any less of yourself don’t blame it on the next person who don’t ! Face with look of triumph set it up." Check out his tweets below.