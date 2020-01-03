It's not even noon EST and the antics have already reached critical mass. It all started after 50 Cent decided to start picking on French Montana over a Bugatti's mileage, a petty feud that soon escalated into a full-fledged Instagram war. This morning, French decided to retaliate with what can only be described as "the kiss of death," which is to say, photoshopping two men into a passionate embrace. By the time 50 Cent logged onto IG to plug #lecheminduroi," it was already too late. An edited image of himself kissing his friend and former label boss Eminem was making the rounds.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

It didn't matter that the picture originally featured 50 Cent kissing Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls. The narrative steamrolled forward, a hip-hop variant of Star-crossed lovers. Many immediately saw through the ruse, opting to stand loyal to Fif and Eminem's platonic partnership. Yet others found the exchange particularly hilarious, especially considering Fif's own use of cyberbully-esque Photoshops. Lest we forget, the nude "Busta Rhymes" forever branded into the depths of our psyches.

With 50 having yet to respond, French took a moment to declare victory over his opponent with another age-old strategy: kill em' with kindness. Rapping along to Fif's "How We Do" verse, French can barely contain his glee. Check out his celebratory antics below, and weigh in -- did French Montana prove the chosen one after all? Or did he make a fatal mistake by not only poking one bear, but dragging another, deadlier bear into the mix?