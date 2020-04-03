When French Montana hopped on Quarantine Radio with Tory Lanez this week, the rapper revealed that he was holed up in Miami, spending his time on a yacht with a baddie by his side. Tory asked how French was staying "corona-free" and the Bronx star replied by giving the audience a close-up view of his model girlfriend taking in the sun. Now, her identity has reportedly been revealed and a very strange love triangle has commenced as a result.

According to Bossip, French Montana is spending his time with none other than Kenneth Petty's ex-girlfriend. Petty is currently married to Nicki Minaj and, a week before he made things official with her, he was apparently still dating his ex. That's why things are so muddy. She appears to be moving on with French.

According to Noelle, who also goes as Red Bone online, Kenneth Petty was living with her one week before his reunion with Nicki Minaj last year, never returning home after they linked back up.

She was spotted sharing photos and videos with the same location as French Montana, and the woman tanning during Quarantine Radio has a similar figure to Red Bone.

It appears as though the two are getting on quite nicely.

Nicki Minaj and French Montana have collaborated in the past. Do you think this will lead to some bad blood between them?

