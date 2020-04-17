French Montana Dabbles In Drill With "That's A Fact"

He's always putting in work, but it looks like French Montana is flexing overtime. The rapper recently shared the music video to his single "Salam Alaykum," and on Friday (April 17), he delivered his latest track, "That's a Fact." Listeners will notice that French Montana is stepping into a new lane with the Drill beat that has made waves in the U.K. and is growing in popularity among New York artists like Fivio Foreign and the late Pop Smoke.

In recent months, French Montana has stolen headlines due to his beef with 50 Cent, but he stepped up to the Instagram battlegrounds with Tory Lanez to remind people that's he's more than social media fights with other artists. Give "That's a Fact" a few listens and let us know if French Montana fares well with a Drill sound.

Quotable Lyrics

Hol' up, slide

Pull up, drive (Skrr)

Whole point is a vibe

I just want the top (Top)

Diamonds, flash (Bling)

Drip, game, splash

Whip game nasty (Ugh)