French Montana just got out of the hospital after suffering from a pretty scary health complication a couple of weeks ago. The rapper was being treated in the intensive care unit and, the minute he was moved to a regular room, he announced that he would be releasing his brand new album that same week. Making sure that he can smell the flowers while he's still here, Montana released his self-titled project with features from Kevin Gates, Drake, Logic, and many more. Kodak Black appears several times on the tracklist, including on "Lifestyle" with Gates, and Montana may be planning to find freedom for the incarcerated young rapper.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kodak Black was sentenced to spend over three years in prison after falsifying information on a gun application but, if things were up to French Montana, he'd be out right now and hiding away in his crib. Posting a meme to his social media accounts, the New York staple joked that he would be smuggling the Big Stepper out of prison with his stealthy costumes and skills. The scene is a must-watch, complete with a "Haaaan"-filled conversation between the rappers and Kodak Black jumping off a building to land on French's helicopter.

If only this actually happened in real life. Free Kodak Black and get well soon, French.

