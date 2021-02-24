CJ is fresh off of the release of his latest project, Loyalty Over Royalty which includes his breakout hit, "Whoopty." The song's generated a lot of buzz and certainly, just as much controversy as he faces criticism over his credibility. However, he's continued to keep his head down and grind it out, especially with French Montana backing him.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Coke Boys CEO took to Instagram earlier today where he gave Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel a welcome home shout-out with the announcement of the "Whoopty" remix. French is featured on the record but so is Rowdy Rebel, putting his stamp of approval on one of the most commercially successful drill songs in recent times.

"YOU KNOW WHAT IT IS WHEN YOU HEAR THAT haannnnn WELCOME HOME @realbobbyshmurdags9 @rowdyrebel. my guys," French shared to his IG page along with some BTS footage of Rowdy Rebel, CJ, and French Montana in the studio cooking up. It's unclear whether they're hitting that Bobby Shmurda is also on the remix. "I want everybody to go tell @funkmasterflex to drop this FOR THE CITY," French added.

During a recent interview with HNHH, CJ explained that French Montana has provided him tons of guidance since entering the rap game, teasing a few collaborations in the cut.

"I’m seven months in the game. He’s been in the game for a little while. He knows the ins-and-outs of this industry. He just wanted to guide me in the right direction and help me with this project," he said.