French Montana has been at the center of a whole lot of controversy over the past few weeks following a string of feuds. It all started after he went hit-for-hit with Tory Lanez on Instagram Live where he was eventually named the winner. He's been feeling a bit cocky since then, too, which evolved into apparent shade being thrown at Kendrick Lamar and a subsequent back-and-forth with Young Thug.

In the midst of all of the madness, French Montana has kept the music coming. Releasing "That's A Fact" earlier this month, he hit the 'Gram where he announced that he and Tory Lanez were releasing new music this week. He shared a snippet of the song on the 'Gram along with some footage to accompany it while revealing the song will drop on Friday. The trailer included an horn-heavy instrumental along with a motivational audio clip of Katt Williams speaking. The song itself sits closer to the acoustic, rap-sing style that Tory's known for with French diving into the Toronto rapper's world a bit further.

There have been many artists who've pushed back the release of their albums due to the coronavirus but it appears that French is using this time of self-isolation to flood the market before the world is back to normal. Peep the clip below.