We're still reeling from BET Awards Weekend as the celebrations took over Los Angeles. Our favorite stars across the industry descended on the City of Angels and hopped from one event to the next as they networked, partied, and reunited with their famous friends. The award show itself honored Sean "Diddy" Combs for his contributions to the industry, and that acknowledgment came with a full medley performance of his great hits, collaborations, and productions.

Two people that made the most of one of the culture's biggest nights were Tiffany Haddish and French Montana who were caught close on camera having a great time.

The comedian always knows how to slip in a joke or two, so so after French called her his "wife," Haddish had a few questions.

"Oh, I'm your wife? How many you got already," she said as Frech gave her a kiss on the cheek. "I know you Muslim. I'm Jewish, is that gonna be a problem." The rapper laughed and as he was reassuring her everything would be fine, the actress returned the cheeky smooch.

The adorable yet brief interaction circulated throughout social media and the flirtations weren't missed by their fans. Check out these two below and let us know what you thought of this year's BET Awards.