French Montana & Max B Get Wavy On "Coke Wave 4" Mixtape

We've been hearing about the upcoming edition of the Coke Wave series for weeks and finally, French Montana and Max B have returned for a new project. The duo has been around for a long time and with Max B still behind bars, the possibility of a new tape was up in the air for the longest time. He's almost back home and before his big return, the Wave God has been releasing a few hype singles. Now, Biggavelli and Montana have unleashed Arm & Hammer: Coke Wave 4 for us all to enjoy.

The body of work was shared on Audiomack a few moments ago, featuring nine tracks and no outside artists credited. The new project is solid, bringing us through a series of hard instrumentals and French Montana & Max B's street knowledge on full display.

Listen to the tape below and let us know what you think. Did the Wave Gods live up to the hype?

Tracklist:

1. Hollywood (Impossible)

2. Super Bad

3. Angel Of My Life

4. Hold On

5. Yes Ya'll

6. One More Time

7. Don't Push Me

8. Double Trouble

9. Treat Em Right