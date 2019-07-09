French Montana & Max B Get "Super Bad" On New Mixtape

We've been waiting for Coke Wave 4 to arrive for a while but today, French Montana and Max B finally delivered on their promise. Containing nine new tracks from the duo, the Coke Gods came through with street knowledge and hard instrumentals. The mixtape is pretty solid and it has us praying for Biggavelli's imminent release from prison. One of the standouts from the body of work is "Super Bad," which appears second on the tracklist.

Produced by Paul Couture, "Super Bad" sees both rappers doing their thing but for obvious reasons, we're all pretty intrigued by Max B's wavy bars. It's been a long time since we've heard him and this month, the Wave God has blessed us with a series of new songs. Listen to "Super Bad" below and check out Coke Wave 4 here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Treated my bitch like shit

Then she got the retribution

She out believing in justice

Restitution, who got it? Life, more than 30

Minus the execution

They gave me 75

Got it up down to 20

Then got it down to a dozen, n***a I'm good with the money



