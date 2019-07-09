mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

French Montana & Max B Get "Super Bad" On New Mixtape

Alex Zidel
July 09, 2019 15:41
Super Bad
French Montana & Max B

French Montana & Max B have a new mixtape out right now.


We've been waiting for Coke Wave 4 to arrive for a while but today, French Montana and Max B finally delivered on their promise. Containing nine new tracks from the duo, the Coke Gods came through with street knowledge and hard instrumentals. The mixtape is pretty solid and it has us praying for Biggavelli's imminent release from prison. One of the standouts from the body of work is "Super Bad," which appears second on the tracklist.

Produced by Paul Couture, "Super Bad" sees both rappers doing their thing but for obvious reasons, we're all pretty intrigued by Max B's wavy bars. It's been a long time since we've heard him and this month, the Wave God has blessed us with a series of new songs. Listen to "Super Bad" below and check out Coke Wave 4 here

Quotable Lyrics:

Treated my bitch like shit
Then she got the retribution
She out believing in justice
Restitution, who got it? Life, more than 30
Minus the execution
They gave me 75
Got it up down to 20
Then got it down to a dozen, n***a I'm good with the money

