French Montana's been keeping fans updated on Max B's incarceration over the years. He's been advocating for Max B's freedom and even reached out to his ex's sister, Kim Kardashian, for some help to bring him back home. Although there hasn't been a set date for Max B's release, French has been seemingly confident that the day will come shortly. Even with Max B behind bars, he's managed to release a ton of music, recently promising Dave East that he'd release back-to-back projects. The campaign seemingly started this week after he and French Montana released Coke Wave 4 but many fans noticed that the third installment of the Coke Wave series has yet to be released.

Coke Wave 4 is actually the third installment in the collaborative mixtape series by Max B and French Montana. Fans quickly pointed out that the two rappers may have mislabeled the project. However, as HipHopDX pointed out, there's a chance French may have considered 2016's Wave Gods --- hosted by Max B -- as the unofficial third installment of the series.

Producer of Coke Wave 4, Paul Couture, spoke to Rolling Stone about the making of the project. He explained that he wasn't even aware that the album wasn't a third installment in the project until people began to point it out. “The funny thing is, I didn’t even know there wasn’t a third one until the fans were like, ‘y’all just gonna skip three?'” Couture said. “I’m pretty sure French knows which number he’s on.”

Peep the reactions on Twitter below.