French Montana & Lil Tjay Shut Down Night Club In Hot New "Bag Season" Video

French Montana & Lil Tjay showed that it's really "Bag Season"

In the weeks leading up to French Montana releasing his latest album, They Got Amnesia, the veteran Bronx rapper was the subject of a few internet jokes when Twitter users claimed he had no solo hits. Montana attempted to defend himself on social media, but ultimately let the music do the talking, and with a tracklist full of hot singles and big name features, They Got Amnesia is a classic French Montana record.

"Bag Season" which features fellow Bronx rapper Lil Tjay, is the biggest banger on They Got Amnesia and today (November 24), it got the full music video treatment.

With visuals portraying Montana and Tjay coordinating a Birkin bag robbery before shutting the club all the way down, the "Bag Season" video breathes life into the record and is a celebration of their massive windfall. Combined with Tjay's catchy hook and Montana's witty references, the celebratory visuals are the perfect partner for the song itself, and make it abundantly clear that it is most certainly "Bag Season."

Check out the "Bag Season" video and let us know what you think down in the comments.