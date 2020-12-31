He has a new outlook on life, he's flexing a new body after going sober, and some believe that French Montana has a new lady in his life. The rapper has been making major changes ever since he was hit with health issues that scared him straight. In November 2019, French Montana was rushed to the hospital to treat nausea, an elevated heart rate, and stomach pain. Since that time, he's spoken openly about living a healthy, sober life and turning over a new leaf, and a little flirtation on Instagram with rapper Kash Doll left fans questioning the true nature of their relationship.

Over on Instagram, French was once again showing off his abs. The rapper has been hit with accusations that he spray-painted his body to make his muscles more prominent—a rumor that he's denied. "DON’T COUNT THE DAYS MAKE THE DAYS COUNT," he stated in the caption to his post. Detroit artist Kash Doll slid in his comments and wrote, "I land at 6 babe," completing her message with a heart eyes emoji.

The remark wasn't missed by French Montana who in turn replied, "@kashdoll On my way juheardd." Fans began to weigh in with their opinions about these two and it seemed to be a mixed bag. There were rumors months ago that Kash and French were seeing each other, but the gossip didn't gain much traction because there weren't receipts of their interactions. Check out a few responses to the flirtatious exchange below.