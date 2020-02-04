French Montana & Juicy J Got The Elderly Lit In "50s & 100s" Music Video

French Montana and Juicy J live vicariously through the elderly in their new music video.

It's been a few months since French Montana released his latest project, Montana but he's continued to push the project with new visuals. Among the many bangers that he had on the project, French teamed up with Juicy J for "50s & 100s." With French and Juicy on the same song, it's bound to be an anthem tailored for the strip clubs. Clearly, the two artists understand their chemistry on that end and they brought this vibe to life in their new music video for "50s & 100s." Although they aren't actually seen in the video, they do appear as elderly women who go out for a night at the strip club where they throw bands on bands. Oh, French and Juicy J do also appear as bobbleheads on the car's dashboard.

Although he's only a few months removed from his last project, French hit the 'Gram recently where he shared a snippet of a Latin trap banger.