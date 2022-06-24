French Montana & Harry Fraud Drop Joint Project "Montega" Ft. Jadakiss, Quavo, Rick Ross

A collision in Hip Hop has been delivered this New Music Friday (June 24) as French Montana and Harry Fraud have finally shared their joint project, Montega. Prior to its release, we have received several singles from this record: "Bricks & Bags" featuring Jadakiss and Benny The Butcher, "Handstand" with Saweetie and Doja Cat, and "Mopstick" alongside Kodak Black.

Following the success of his fourth studio album They Got Amnesia, French is back in his bad with mega-producer Fraud by his side. The pair tapped several standouts as Montega features, including Rick Ross, Chinx, Quavo, EST Gee, and Babyface Ray. This one has already received several co-signs from fans and rappers alike, notably the Benny and Jada single, as well as "Blue Chills."

Stream Montega and let us know which track is a highlight to you.

Tracklist

1. Blue Chills

2. Rushmore Pack

3. Drive By featuring Babyface Ray

4. Keep It Real featuring Est Gee

5. Kind Of Girl featuring Rick Ross

6. Higher

7. Bricks And Bags featuring Benny the Butcher & Jadakiss

8. Poetic With No Justice

9. Drop Top featuring Quavo

10. Shorty So Bad

11. Drunk Words, Sober Thoughts featuring Chinx

12. Bronx Mecca