French Montana seems to be living up to his self-proclaimed title of "Waviest In The Game" at the celebration of his cover for the luxury magazine, Haute Living. The party was an extravagant affair, hosted by watch company, Hublot, and Miami club mogul, Dave Grutman. Also in attendance was Montana's "No Stylist" collaborator, Drake - sharply dressed in a powder blue Hawaiian shirt with an assortment of Bob Marley photos on it - and his "All The Way Up" collaborator, Fat Joe. In photos from the event shared by Bossip, the three rappers are seen laughing, hugging, drinking fine liquors, and eating nice steak - you know, just wavy things.

After the Haute Living party, French Montana brought out Drake during his performance at Grutman's LIV Miami. Montana shared some moments from this edition of the legendary "LIV ON SUNDAY" on his Instagram story. Drake is seen rapping his hits, "Nonstop" and "God's Plan", with a crowd noticeably hyped up in the background.

Drake appears to be living his best life recently, as he was also spotted on a three day partying spree in New York last weekend after his loosies compilation, Care Package, became his ninth number one album. French may have some competition for the title of "Waviest In The Game".