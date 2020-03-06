French Montana & Davido Team Up With Angel On "Blessings" Remix

UK's Angel brings flavors from across the world for the remix of "Blessings." With French Montana repping the Bronx and Davido holding it down for Nigeria, all three artists find their own pocket over the afrofusion production. Angel released the original version of the track last summer and it became an undeniable hit. French and Davido's flavor to the track only makes it better.

"I feel like French and Davido bring the track to a even wider audience," Angel said in a press release "We all come from different cultures, me from London, French from NY and Davido from Nigeria with the Afro beat movement. It was just so organic to blend all of these sounds together. You see the track In a new light, and now the whole world hears the track With a new perspective. The original was about appreciating the blessings and now it’s about celebrating our blessings.”

Quotable Lyrics

I man flexing

Gyal ah pull up no texting

I never sleep, no resting

I'm still awake, I'm good

