Drake and Kanye West's relationship has taken several messy turns over the past year or so. Kanye has publicly expressed his hurt over the subtle jabs that Drake has taken at him on songs, even though Drake rarely went for blood and more so just quipped about their relative wealth. Things started going downhill when Drizzy boasted that he has a bigger pool than Ye on "Summer Sixteen". Then there was the "Sicko Mode" line about "checks over stripes" that references Ye's affiliation with Adidas. The trilogy of petty shots was completed with Drake's feature on French Montana's "No Stylist" when he said, "Keepin it G, I told her don't wear no 350s 'round me," mocking a model of Yeezy sneakers.

While Kanye has addressed these shots multiple times on Twitter and in interviews, French Montana is now weighing in on the seemingly ongoing beef. While appearing on Complex's "Sneaker Shopping", French said, "Brothers always fight, and I feel like that's what they was going through at the moment. They live next door to each other. I just felt like they was brothers and they was fighting. I fight with my brothers all the time." So, according to French, the feud should blow over shortly once the two realize how important they are to each other.

French Montana's third studio album, Montana, is set to release this month. While a release date or tracklist have not been shared yet, Montana will likely include French's recent singles with Gunna ("Suicide Doors"), and Cardi B and Post Malone ("Writing on the Wall").