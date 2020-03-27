The legal trouble for French Montana has heated up. During their rapid exchange of insults on social media, 50 Cent hurled scathing accusations toward the award-winning artist. However, none match up to what an unidentified woman claims she endured at the hands of "No Stylist" rapper. According to documents reportedly obtained by The Blast, a woman who wants to remain anonymous has filed a lawsuit against Montana, his employee Mansour Bennouna, and his Coke Boy Records label.



In the lawsuit, Jane Doe states that she and Montana first met at a recording studio in Los Angeles back in March 2018. Later, the rapper reportedly invited her to his private residence and she claims that's when things took a turn. It was around 6:00 a.m. when Jane Doe says both French and Bennouna told her to take a shot. Soon after, the woman claims she blacked out, "was rendered incapacitated, and remembered 'several men coming in and out of the bedroom.' She claimed that she remembered French Montana as one of those men."

It wasn't until 1:30 p.m. that the woman "regained consciousness" to find Bennouna cuddling her in a "spooning" position. She later told authorities that she “felt a pain in her pelvis, lower back and vagina" and went to a hospital to have a rape kit administered after leaving the house "crying hysterically because she felt that she had been drugged and raped."

"The investigation showed the presence of semen," The Blast reports. "She also reported the alleged rape to police." The woman, an aspiring model, says she had to halt her career because of the incident. She's suing for unspecified damages.

