Key producers of potatoes in America and Canada suffered a high number of damaged crops due to unprecedented weather, leading grains and oilseeds analyst Stephen Nicholson to predict that North America may have a shortage of french fries very soon. The report comes from Bloomberg and details in length just why the domestic output of potatoes will drop 6.1 percent this year, the lowest it's been since 2010.



Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The harvest drop will undoubtedly lead to a price surge when it comes to the price of potatoes and the increase in demand for french fries doesn't help the situation. “French fry demand has just been outstanding lately, and so supplies can’t meet the demand,” industry-relations director with the Idaho Potato Commission, Travis Blacker, told the publication.

However, Kevin MacIsaac who's general manager of the United Potato Growers of Canada has a more optimistic approach. “It’s a manageable situationPotatoes are going to have to move from one channel to another that they sometimes don’t move in a normal year," he said. In Manitoba, 12,000 acres of potatoes were unharvested and 6.5% of Alberta’s potatoes were damaged by frostbite.

Enjoy every french at the current rate since come 2020 you may be dropping even more coin for the beloved side.