French Artist Bramsito & Dutch Rapper Frenna Collab With Kawhi Leonard’s Culture Jam For “OK” Single

Hayley Hynes
August 15, 2022 23:43
67 Views
OK
Culture Jam, Frenna & Bramsito

Culture Jam is preparing for the arrival of a new project before 2022 comes to an end.


After sharing a successful first project, Kawhi Leonard’s Culture Jam is gearing up for the arrival of their Culture Jam Vol. 2 album with the arrival of a new single in collaboration with French singer Bramsito and Dutch rapper Frenna, called “OK.” 

As Complex notes, the multicultural single’s accompanying music video was filmed at Paris’ Bir-Hakeim basketball court, and was directed by Rook. Ugandan dance collective Triplets Ghetto Kids (previously seen in French Montana and Swae Lee’s “Unforgettable” music video) also came through to lend their talents to the visual.

Along with showcasing the group in the “OK” music video, Culture Jam has committed to making a donation to the Inspire ghetto Kids Foundation, which has plans to build a community centre in support of children from the Kalaani zone of Kampala.

Kawhi Leonard’s collective delivered its first project in 2021, boasting appearances from names like Lil Uzi Vert, NBA YoungBoy, Rod Wave, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Stream “OK” on Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Elle voulait prendre l'avion, je l'ai prise dans le Viano
Pas d'bonjour, ni d'obrigado mais qu'est-ce qu'elle est terrible la go
Neymar ou Cristiano ? Ferrari ou Murciélago ?
La pe-sa vient de Milano, la mélo' vient de Chicago

