Freeway Shares Emotional Verse In Tribute To His Late Children

Freeway's one of Philadelphia's most revered MCs who's earned the respect from his peers and his fans through his barwork. It's not just the strength of his pen but his ability to convey his emotions through his words. This week, the rapper took to the 'Gram where he shared a new freestyle in honor of his two children that passed away. Freeway dabbles into a more melodic flow as he describes the grief of losing his kids, Jihad and Harmony.

Last year, the rapper revealed that he lost his daughter Harmony to a battle against cancer in October. A year prior, his son, Jihad, passed away.

Aside from his latest IG Freestyle in tribute to his children, he also released new visuals for his 2021 single, "Truth Is."

Quotable Lyrics

Yes, our roads already paved

We gotta choose what's right from wrong

Y'all folks gotta feel my pain

Especially if you lost a loved one

