mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Freeway Shares Emotional Verse In Tribute To His Late Children

Aron A.
February 08, 2022 12:36
215 Views
10
0
Amy Sussman/Getty ImagesAmy Sussman/Getty Images
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sunday Evening Barwork
Freeway

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Freeway pays tribute to his late children in a new freestyle he shared on Instagram.


Freeway's one of Philadelphia's most revered MCs who's earned the respect from his peers and his fans through his barwork. It's not just the strength of his pen but his ability to convey his emotions through his words. This week, the rapper took to the 'Gram where he shared a new freestyle in honor of his two children that passed away. Freeway dabbles into a more melodic flow as he describes the grief of losing his kids, Jihad and Harmony.

Last year, the rapper revealed that he lost his daughter Harmony to a battle against cancer in October. A year prior, his son, Jihad, passed away.

Aside from his latest IG Freestyle in tribute to his children, he also released new visuals for his 2021 single, "Truth Is."

Quotable Lyrics
Yes, our roads already paved
We gotta choose what's right from wrong
Y'all folks gotta feel my pain
Especially if you lost a loved one


Freeway
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Freeway Shares Emotional Verse In Tribute To His Late Children
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject