Freeway, Mac Miller & Statik Selektah Put On For "P.A."

Aron A.
March 10, 2022 16:20
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
P.A.
Freeway & Statik Selektah Feat. Mac Miller

Mac Miller appears on this gem from Freeway & Statik Selektah's 2011 project, "The Statik-Free EP."


One of the most incredible aspects of Mac Miller's career was the growth. From his days as a teen on K.I.D.S to becoming one of the most well-rounded artists of his generation, Mac rose above the criticism of his detractors and steadily stood alongside lyrical heavyweights to prove that he was one of the nicest of his era.

Back in 2011, just when he was getting his feet wet in the rap game, he connected with Freeway and Statik Selektah for a highlight off of their collaborative project, The Statik-Free EP. Statik's eloquent string-laden production brought together Mac and Freeway for an anthem dedicated to their stomping grounds in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, respectively. Though Mac had yet to fully come into his own at that point, it was an excellent display of his hunger that allowed him to sit next to a P.A. legend in his own right.

Check the record out below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Let's just show the world that the 'Burgh and Philly cool
Your girl memorizin' the words of my interview
I tell these hoes I got a bed and breakfast, you can be tonight’s guest
I've been pimpin' since been pimpin', shoutout Mike Epps

