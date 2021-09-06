Beef and rap go hand-in-hand, largely because of the competitive nature of the genre. However, it's oftentimes stepped outside of the boundaries of creative sparring to real-life violence. Unfortunately, it's been far too common in the current state of hip-hop but Roc-A-Fella MC Freeway provided a bit of a history lesson this weekend in hopes that maybe they can learn from his experiences.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The tension between D-Block and State Property flared up nearly twenty years ago with both Beanie and Jadakiss sending off scathing diss tracks at each other. Though the feud nearly got violent, all parties have since embraced each others as brothers in the rap game. Freeway took to Instagram this weekend where he shared a photo of Jadakiss with his arms around both Beanie and Free.

"Here’s a little history lesson for all y’all young folks out there that think killing is the answer,” Freeway wrote on IG. “At one time me in my bro @beaniesigelsp was enemies with @jadakiss and the whole #Dblock! It was definitely up! But we managed to come together talk it out and now we are brothers that work together and provide for our families! Think about the decisions you make before it’s too late!”

In the clip that Freeway shared, Jadakiss elaborated on his relationship with Freeway and Beanie Sigel. "All of y'all don't know this but behind the scenes, we're brothers, for real. Allah is the greatest. These my real brothers and Philly’s my second home. We got a lot of things about to happen and a lot of dudes can’t do this or say that, but if I die tonight, these my brothers for real," he said.

Peep the post below.