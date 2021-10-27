mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Freeway & Peedi Crakk Team Up For Classic Philly Record, "We Don't Love Em"

Taylor McCloud
October 27, 2021 10:19
It's a Philadelphia connection on "We Don't Love Em"


As the weather gets colder and cuffing season approaches, Philadelphia legends Freeway and Peedi Crakk have issued a warning against making that ultimate commitment. 

In what feels like an ode to their home city, Freeway and Peedi spit over flashy production with an old-school hip-hop feel about not making any commitments beyond one night. Rapping about riding around Philly, smoking blunts with a special someone, both rappers speak directly to each other in their verses, breaking down the night's they're having, and the mornings they're going to have afterwards. 

"We Don't Love Em" comes on the heels of Freeway announcing his November tour, which some believe will coincide with the release of new music. But after Freeway's tragic announcement that his 21-year-old daughter lost her battle with cancer, it is unclear whether the tour will continue as planned. 

Keep Freeway and his family in your thoughts and spin "We Don't Love Em" in honor of the legendary Philadelphia emcee. 

Quotable Lyrics
Tonight I'm on my Philly shi*t
Got my Philly chick
Rolling Phillies up
Crack the Phillie, dump the insides out then roll the window up

 

