After being dragged into the Tekashi 6ix9ine trial last month, Jim Jones stopped by The Breakfast Club to chat with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee yesterday. Their talk was eventful but, unfortunately, the rapper refused to comment on anything involving the rainbow-haired 23-year-old. He did, however, speak about his issues with 50 Cent, noting that he isn't happy with the music and television executive for his low-blows over the years. Fif has significantly gone after the Dipset crew, calling out Jones and Freekey Zekey, suggesting that the former is a snitch. The legend is alleging that he spoke on the matter during Jones' interview this week, threatening to punch Fiddy in the face but he says that it was cut out of the final edit.

In an Instagram comment, Freekey Zekey told the world that he's down to get into a fight with Curtis Jackson, noting that part of his speech was cut out of the BC interview. Responding to a post about Capo's comments on "tarnishing other people's names," Zekey said: "They cut my line out aBout Punching 50 in the face."

So far, 50 Cent has not said anything about the punching comment. If he gets wind of the remark though, you can expect a social media tirade against Dipset to begin soon.

