Freebandz' Guap Tarantino Drops "Charge Em Up" Ft. Lil Gotit, Lil Keed & More

Guap Tarantino's been relatively low key but rest assured, he's been putting in work. The Atlanta rapper is currently tied to Future's Freebandz Gang, recently appearing on FBG Independence Day with two new songs. It dropped at the top of the month but it looks like Guap is looking to turn up the summer even more. The rapper blessed fans with his new project, Charge 'Em Up earlier today which follows the release of 2018's collaborative project with producer ILuvMuny, Free Muny. Charge 'Em Up includes features from fellow rising Atlanta acts, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, Lil Wookie, and Lil Duke. It's sixteen tracks in length that runs for a little under fifty minutes in total.

Peep Guap Tarantino's new project below and his HNHH Freestyle episode.