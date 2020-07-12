Following a suspension from ESPN, Adrian Wojnarowski has received a heavy helping of support online, which now includes an official change.org petition titled "Get Adrian Wojnarowski (Woj) His Job back. FREE WOJ."

Mike Windle / Getty Images

Wojnarowski was suspended after responding "Fuck you" to Missouri senator Josh Hawley. Hawley told ESPN that he wanted to see a shift in the NBA's social justice messaging away from Black Lives Matter and towards police support. The petition explains:

"Adrian Wojnarowski (commonly known as “Woj” was recently suspended from ESPN after emailing comments to Sen. Josh Hawley after he reached out to ESPN to alter their NBA Social Justice statements and shift attention away from the BLM movement.

"Woj has been a well know reputable source around the sports world since 1986’. The suspension is without pay and it canceled Woj’s trip to the NBA Bubble in Orlando."

Wojnarowski apologized for his actions, which he described as “disrespectful and made a regrettable mistake.” “I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them," he said.

The NBA is set to return in Orlando on July 30th.

"Free my boy Woj he ain’t do nun," the petition concludes.

[Via]