Free Nationals Grab Syd For New Single "Shibuya"

Anderson .Paak’s most talented band, The Free Nationals, have been steadily dropping off a few singles here and there in anticipation for their upcoming self-titled tape that's set to arrive December 13th. We've already been blessed with the posthumous Mac Miller assisted single "Time" as well as other releases such as "On Sight" and "Eternal Light."

Today the group has come through with a new release with the likes of Syd where her smooth vocals accompany the band's production perfectly. The full album has a stacked features list with acts like J.I.D., Daniel Caesar, .Paak, Mac Miller, Kali Uchis, T.I., Conway Westside, Gunn and more doing their thing throughout the 13-track offering.

Stream the new-new and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Saturday 'Cause you ain't gotta work tomorrow anyway

Do you babe?

Oh sweet Saturdays

I got you all to myself on Saturdays

Aww yeah, babe