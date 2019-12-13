Free Nationals & Griselda Connect On World-Colliding "The Rivington"

Could it be a genuine Griselda love song? Who else but the Free Nationals could have pulled off such a masterful maneuver. Closing out their recent eponymous debut with a bang, the soulful final song finds Conway and Westside Gunn trading verses over a steady and vibrant jam. Off the bat, it's a massive departure for the Buffalo emcees, but one that suits them all the same. In fact, Free Nationals' strong arrangement opens new creative doors for the Griselda squad, with Westside Gunn, in particular, delivering his own brand of romance.

"Watch the ocean, when we get home I'ma eat you till you cry," raps Westside. "Buy you furs in July just for nothin, shot up your ex-n***as house. I was buggin'." Even his more X-rated lines, which arrive in plentiful abundance, come directly from the heart. It's an interesting song on the basis of its style alone, and both Free Nationals and the Griselda boys seem at ease crossing over. This might be the most unexpected, yet undeniably successful collaboration you hear all day.

Quotable Lyrics

You the best bitch ever, plus you cook the best jerk

All pink FNH in your purse, we love to eat, watch the ocean

When we get home, I'ma eat you till you cry

Buy you furs in July just for nothing

Shot up your ex n***a house, I was bugging