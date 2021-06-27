mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Unloads On His New Single "Talk Of The Town"

Aron A.
June 27, 2021 17:04
Fredo announces his new project with his latest single, "Talk Of The Town."


Fredo remains an integral force in the overall sound of the UK right now. Over the years, he's asserted his position as a leading voice in UK drill with a strong international buzz following him. Sure, it could be in part due to his collaborations with Dave or his appearance on the Top Boy soundtrack. However, Fredo's ability to form a strong body of work remains his strongest suit to date.

This week, the rapper announced that he'd be releasing a brand new project -- his second of the year -- and kicked the campaign off with his new single, "Talk Of The Town." The new record is the first release off of Independence Day and offers a glimpse into what we can expect.

Check out the latest from Fredo below. 

Quotable Lyrics
It gets lit when we come in the party
Call me Ken 'cause I come with the Barbies 
Said I would then I flooded the Carti 
Can't find you then we bun up your doggie

